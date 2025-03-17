Former Megachurch Pastor Robert Morris turns self in, bonds out of Osage County jail

Robert Preston Morris, a former pastor of Gateway Church in Texas, was booked and released on bond from the Osage County jail on Monday.

By: Drake Johnson

Robert Preston Morris, a former pastor of Gateway Church in Texas, was booked and released on bond from the Osage County jail on Monday.

Morris is facing five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child. Records show he posted a $50,000 bond and was released just after 8 a.m.

The charges stem from accusations made by Cindy Clemishire, who claims Morris sexually abused her starting in 1982 when she was 12 years old.

Morris, 63, resigned from his church following these allegations. His attorney plans to enter a not guilty plea. If convicted, Morris could face up to 20 years in prison for each charge.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.