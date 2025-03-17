Get in the St. Patrick's Day spirit with the Goode Academy of Irish Dance

St. Patrick’s Day is here, and what better way to celebrate than with the high-energy steps of Irish dance? The Goode Academy of Irish Dance, led by KT Goode, is bringing the spirit of Ireland to Tulsa with performances and lessons for all ages.

By: Drake Johnson, Jayden Brannon

A Passion for Irish Dance

KT Goode, the founder of the Goode Academy of Irish Dance, discovered her love for the art later than most.

“I started dancing at 16, which is actually considered kind of late for most Irish dancers,” Goode said. “My mom saw Riverdance on PBS and just had to do it. She invited me to join a class with her, and I stuck with it ever since.”

Since becoming certified in 2010 and opening her school in 2011, Goode has been teaching Irish dance to students of all ages and backgrounds.

Anyone Can Learn an Irish Jig

Irish dancing isn’t just for kids—adults and even complete beginners can jump in and learn the steps.

“We actually teach a lot of boys too,” Goode shared. “Anyone can do it, all ages.”

News On 6 reporter Jayden Brannen took on the challenge of learning a traditional light jig.

A Celebration of Culture and Community

“This is such a fun way to embrace Irish traditions and get moving,” Goode said. “We love sharing it with Tulsa.”

Whether you're looking to pick up a new skill or simply enjoy the performances, the Goode Academy of Irish Dance offers a festive way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The Good Academy of Irish Dance gears up for its "Super Bowl" of dancing during March. On March 29, a free intro class for all ages takes place from 10-10:45 a.m.



