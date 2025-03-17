Where Terlton wildfire victims can get help

The Terlton Fire Department is providing essential supplies to people in town impacted by the fires.

By: Drake Johnson

The Terlton Fire Department is providing essential supplies to people in town impacted by the fires.

Fire officials tell News On 6 that they are setup at the Auxiliary Building at 247 Main St. providing food, clothing and other items.

DHS will arrive at 4 p.m. offering shots and other items for residents in need.

Related: Resources, How you can help Oklahomans affected by wildfires

MORE WILDFIRE COVERAGE



