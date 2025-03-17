Where Terlton wildfire victims can get help

Monday, March 17th 2025, 1:50 pm
The Terlton Fire Department is providing essential supplies to people in town impacted by the fires.
Fire officials tell News On 6 that they are setup at the Auxiliary Building at 247 Main St. providing food, clothing and other items.
DHS will arrive at 4 p.m. offering shots and other items for residents in need.
