By the numbers: Tulsa Fire responds to 377 emergency calls during dangerous conditions Friday

The Tulsa Fire Department is sharing a detailed look at some of the 377 emergency calls it responded to during the hazardous wildfire conditions on Friday.

By: Drake Johnson

Wildfires in Oklahoma devastated parts of the state Friday, fueled by strong winds.

41 Grass/Brush Fires 9 House Fires 4 Building Fires 66 Downed Power Lines 9 Open Burns 26 Breathing Problem Calls

TFD said it deployed additional resources including 5 grass rigs, 2 extra engines, and 7 40-hour staff cars between 10 AM and 10 PM Friday to be prepared for the increased fire risk.

Fire conditions are similar in Oklahoma on Monday. TFD said staff is increased today with two additional engines, five more grass rigs and the Incident Management Team is on standby for potential emergencies.

Avoid outdoor burning and report fire hazards, TFD says.

Across the state, four people died as a result of the fires and The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management confirmed two of those deaths were in Green Country. Approximately 130 fires were burning on Friday as winds reached upwards of 85 mph, officials said.