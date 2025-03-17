Relief efforts continue for Mannford: resources for victims of wildfires

A state of emergency is in effect in Mannford after officials say as many as fifty homes were destroyed in wildfires. Multiple relief resources are available for affected residents.

Monday, March 17th 2025, 3:15 pm

By: Katie Alexander


MANNFORD, Okla. -

**Update** Mannford First Baptist Church says they are no longer taking donations of anything, including money.

----

As the city works to rebuild, there are several groups and resources available to help those impacted by the fires get by.

Below is a list of resources available for those affected.

Mannford First Baptist Church

Mannford First Baptist Church at 105 Greenwood Ave., Mannford, OK 74044, will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with snacks.

They also have these items available:

  1. clothing
  2. showers (shampoo, conditioner, body wash, towels provided)
  3. socks
  4. shoes
  5. toiletries
  6. baby items (diapers & formula)
  7. food
  8. cases of water & flavoring
  9. blankets
  10. hay
  11. dog food
  12. collars
  13. leashes
  14. dog crates
  15. cat food
  16. cat crates
  17. litter
  18. other items

The church says they are no longer taking donations of anything, including money.

Salvation Army and Southern Baptist Relief are providing lunch and dinners starting at noon on Monday at the Mannford First Baptist Church. Deliveries can be arranged.

The American Legion will also be at the Mannford First Baptist Church on Monday. Veterans needing assistance can stop by for grants and more resources.

Mannford Assembly of God

Mannford Assembly of God at 100 E. Greenwood Ave., Mannford, OK 74044, also has resources available:

  1. Totes
  2. Sifter boxes (for debris clean-up)
  3. Paper plate
  4. Cleaning supplies
  5. Shovels
  6. Toilet paper
  7. Toiletries

First Methodist Church of Mannford

The Red Cross is stationed at the First Methodist Church of Mannford and is providing shelter and showers 24/7.

House of Home

House of Hope at 410 Cimarron Dr., Mannford, OK 74044, has food, clothing, breast milk, formula, diapers, shoes, and more.

You can reach out to Justin Hope at (918) 900-7282 for more assistance.
