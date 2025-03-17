Firefighters battle grassfires near Tulsa

Firefighters are battling grass fires near Tulsa; residents are advised to avoid affected areas as multiple agencies respond.

Monday, March 17th 2025, 4:32 pm

By: David Prock


Fire crews from several agencies are responding to grassfires around Tulsa and neighboring counties.

First responders are asking people to stay away from the area around 101st and 33rd West Avenue near just west of Highway 75. Multiple agencies are working to put out a grass fire in that area.

Traffic is now open through Pine between 129th E Ave and 145th E Ave. There had been reports earlier of a power pole being knocked down which caused the fires.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 17th, 2025

March 17th, 2025

March 15th, 2025

March 14th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 18th, 2025

March 18th, 2025

March 18th, 2025

March 18th, 2025