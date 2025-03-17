Firefighters in McIntosh County work to contain large wildfire

Firefighters are working to contain a grass fire in McIntosh County. The fire seems to be in the area near Exit 247 south of I-40.

By: David Prock

Firefighters are working to contain a grass fire in McIntosh County.

An evacuation order has been issued for Tiger Mountain Road by the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

"Wildfire with IMMEDIATE EVACUATION for Tiger Mountain Road LEAVE this area NOW to avoid injury or death. Do not delay to pack belongings. Evacuate toward Henryetta to the west or Checotah to the east"

The fire seems to be in the area near Exit 247 south of I-40. Both east and Westbound directions of I-40 are back open after being shut down from mile marker 262 in McIntosh County to mile marker 240 in Okmulgee County. OHP is still controlling traffic from mile markers 246-248

