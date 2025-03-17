Mannford families recovering, one man loses home to wildfires for the second time

Dozens of families across Creek County lost their homes in Friday's wildfires. They are now trying to rebuild their lives from scratch.

By: Eden Jones

-

Dozens of families across Creek County lost their homes in Friday's wildfires. They are now trying to rebuild their lives from scratch.

Memories Turned to Ash

When CJ Gann looks at his home, he thinks about what it once was. Years of memories and special moments are now reduced to ash after he lost his home in the wildfires in Mannford Friday.

His family only had a short time to leave, but kept hope that their home would still be standing.

"I thought I was gonna come back to a home, and I came back to nothing," he said.

Familiar Heartbreak

For Charlie Moore, the nightmare is repeating itself. He faces the heartbreak of losing his home not once, but twice. It burned down in 2012 from the Mannford wildfires, and again on Friday. He had just purchased a new camper and had only been living in it for two weeks. He knows this feeling all too well.

MORE COVERAGE: Mannford wildfires bring memories of devastating fire in 2012

"You lose everything...and I've just started building new memories and pictures and....it's gone."

Keeping Hope

Through the disaster, both men find comfort in the strength of the people of Mannford and through their faith.

"Everything's uncertain; I haven't been able to get my mind straight, but it'll all work out eventually, I hope and pray to God," said Gann.

"My thought was only 'How could God allow this a second time? You know, bless me with what I've got and come back and then it's gone...but He blessed me once, He'll do it again," said Moore.

To view the Gann's GoFundMe, click here. Fundraiser by Jeffery Been : Help the Ganns Rebuild After Wildfire Loss

Gann's CashApp: $Hayhay912

To view Moore's, click here. Fundraiser by Hailey Hines : Help Grandpa Rebuild After Fire Loss