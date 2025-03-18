'We lost everything:' Pawnee County family home destroyed in wildfire

A Pawnee County family lost their home in a devastating wildfire that destroyed around 80 homes. Jackie McLearan and his family escaped with their lives but lost all their possessions.

By: Cal Day

-

Wildfire victims are trying to figure out what to do next as they come to grips with losing just about everything they own.

The damage is widespread and heartbreaking.

Cleveland and Terlton are just some of the communities where people lost their homes and cars.

This is one of about 80 homes destroyed in the fire between Terlton and Highway 64. The man living here says the flames took over in just a matter of minutes. He and his family lost everything but they’re grateful to be alive.

This was a home for 20 years. Everything here had a place.

Jackie McLearan and his family have enjoyed living in the quiet woods of Pawnee County. But that peace was disrupted days ago.

“A 30-foot wall of fire was here in an instant. You couldn’t outrun it — no way,” he said.

Jackie hurried his wife and grandkids to the car, leaving everything behind to try to get to safety. The situation was so chaotic he didn’t even remember to grab his phone.

In what seemed like the blink of an eye, the home built over the years was destroyed.

“We lost everything,” he said. “All their toys, all their clothes, school clothes and whatnot — it makes it pretty tough. Me and my wife only live on social security. It makes it awful tough.”

It’s devastating for Jackie to see what’s left of his home. But there’s also a feeling of luck.

“We’ve all come to the conclusion that God’s blessing that we got — that we’re all here and safe. Didn’t get burnt and what have you.”

The fire is out and the smoke has drifted off. Like others, Jackie is wondering what happens next.

He does know who he will be with.

“We’ll get by somehow and do something, rebuild or whatever,” he said. “At least we’re all together and all alive, that’s the most important thing.”

Jackie says the outpouring of the community has helped ease the situation.

Whether it’s getting a meal delivered or just striking up a conversation, he finds comfort with his neighbors and knows they’ll be there during the next steps.

Jackie and his family do have a roof over their heads.

One person died in the fire near Terlton. That victim's name hasn't been released yet.