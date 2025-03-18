'It was tremendous just to see:' Family, friends, strangers jump in to save Terlton home from wildfires

When a fire was racing up to a family’s home in Pawnee County, their family, friends, and even total strangers jumped in to help. The Wisnoskie family feels very lucky to be spared the devastation others have endured.

By: Chloe Abbott

When a fire was racing up to a family’s home in Pawnee County, their family, friends, and even total strangers jumped in to help. The Wisnoskie family feels very lucky to be spared the devastation others have endured.

The Wisnoskies have lived in their home in Terlton for three years.

"It was a shop when we moved in, and my husband literally has built the inside with his hands, blood, sweat and tears, literally," Taylor Wisnoskie said.

When the fire got close, Taylor grabbed her two young boys to evacuate with tears in her eyes, but her five-year-old son gave her words of encouragement.

"He was like, 'Mama, everything's going to be fine. You want to know why?' And I said, 'Why is that?' He goes, 'Well, Jesus is going to keep us safe.'"

Keenan Wisnoskie stayed home. His brother-in-law who lives next door, helped stomp out small fires, expecting it to stay manageable and away from his home.

"It just kept crawling. So we just started fighting," said Keenan.

The Wisnoskies, their family, friends, and strangers were able to keep the fire away from an area of cedars because if the trees caught on fire they would have been in danger of losing everything.

"It was tremendous just to see. I turned around, I was like, 'I don't know who you are.' I was like, 'Thanks for coming out. I appreciate it,'" said Keenan.

"There was one guy that said, 'Man, I just saw you guys fighting it. I couldn't just stand there and watch. I had to come help,'" said Taylor.

The Wisnoskies are grateful their home is still standing and will gladly repay the favor if they can.

"We owe you one. Thank you so much. If you need anything. Let us know, absolutely," said Taylor.

They realize many other families in Terlton weren't so lucky.

The Terlton Fire Station is asking for donations of laundry soap, pillows, water, shoes, and non-perishable food.