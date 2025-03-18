Oklahoma mechanics step in to fix fire truck during wildfires: A story of selflessness

Two local mechanics, Jess Monroe and Eric Knudsen, demonstrated incredible selflessness during the Oklahoma wildfires when they rushed to fix a broken fire truck at a critical time. Despite losing his home to the fires, Jess didn’t hesitate to help, believing that running the truck could save at least one house.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

Q: What happened during the Oklahoma wildfires that brought two local mechanics together?

A: During the wildfires, a fire truck from the North 48 Volunteer Fire Department broke down at a crucial time when fires were raging out of control. Firefighters put out a desperate call for help, and two local mechanics, Jess Monroe and Eric Knudsen, stepped in to help without hesitation.

Q: What was Jess Monroe’s situation during this time?

A: Jess Monroe had just lost his home to the wildfires near Cleveland, Oklahoma. After hearing that the wind was tearing off parts of his roof, he rushed home to salvage what he could. Despite the devastation, Jess didn’t hesitate to help fix the broken fire truck when he heard about the issue.

Q: What was Jess’s reaction when he heard about the broken fire truck?

A: Despite losing everything, Jess immediately wanted to help. He said, "Figured if we could get this truck up and running, there might be one house left standing in the end." His selflessness drove him to act, even though his own home had been destroyed.

Q: How did Eric Knudsen get involved in fixing the fire truck?

A: Eric Knudsen, along with others, responded to the call for help after the fire truck broke down. He recalled, “Highway patrol had the exit shut down...and they asked what we were doing there. I said, 'We’re here to fix that fire truck.'” Eric and a group of volunteers worked together to fix the electric fuel pump, which was essential to getting the truck back in action.

Q: How did the repair process unfold?

A: Eric explained that seven people showed up to help fix the fire truck. One volunteer lived nearby and had the necessary electric fuel pump. Together, they rigged it to work, allowing the firefighters to resume their critical work in fighting the fires. Eric emphasized, “That fire needed every truck it could get to help at least stop it.”

Q: How has Jess Monroe been affected by the wildfires?

A: Jess’s home was destroyed by the wildfires, and he is now staying with Eric until he can find a new home for his family. Jess shared, “Just trying to find a new house really. Just taking it one step at a time. All you really can do in a situation like this.”

Q: What motivated these men to help in such difficult circumstances?

A: Both Jess and Eric were driven by a sense of duty and compassion. Jess wanted to assist the firefighters as much as they were helping others, and Eric felt it was simply the right thing to do. For Eric, getting the fire truck running wasn’t just about repairing equipment—it was about doing what was needed to stop the wildfire.

Q: What is the current situation for Jess and his family?

A: Jess is focusing on finding a new home for his family, and he is staying with Eric until he can get back on his feet. His efforts to help the firefighters during the disaster demonstrate his resilience and commitment to others, even in the face of personal loss.