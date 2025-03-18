Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Tulsa parking lot

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the chest on Monday night, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

By: Jayden Brannon

An argument between two men over the phone ended in gunfire in a Tulsa parking lot Monday night, police say.

Tulsa Police officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue at around 9:30 pm Monday night.

Investigators said a woman and her boyfriend came to the complex to pick up the woman's child from the child’s father.

Officers said the two men were arguing over the phone before arriving, and that argument continued once they got to the apartments.

Police said after the argument, the child's father went back into his apartment, grabbed his roommate’s gun, and confronted the woman's boyfriend in the parking lot.

Officers say that is when the child's father pulled out his gun and shot the boyfriend multiple times.

Investigators say the shooter immediately began giving victim medical aid until police and paramedics arrived.

Police said the victim was rushed into surgery and is expected to survive.

Investigators are still looking into the case and say it remains under investigation.

Tulsa Police have not said if any arrests have been made.