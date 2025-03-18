Wildfire smoke, high pollen, and viruses: Why so many Oklahomans are sick right now

Wildfire smoke, high pollen counts, and circulating viruses like COVID-19, flu, and RSV are causing widespread illness across Oklahoma. Dr. Matthew Else shares symptoms to watch for, who's at risk, and expert tips to protect your health.

By: Jeromee Scot

Wildfires across Oklahoma are not only impacting air quality but also causing a spike in respiratory illnesses, allergies, and other health issues, according to Dr. Matthew Else, medical director for Craft Concierge Medicine in Tulsa.

Reasons Why People Are Sick:

Wildfire smoke High pollen counts from oak, cedar, and juniper trees Circulating viruses such as COVID-19, influenza, and RSV Combination effects of smoke and pollen exposure

Dr. Else said wildfire smoke contains fine particulate matter known as PM2.5, which penetrates deeply into the lungs, exacerbating asthma, COPD, and even causing heart problems. The most at-risk groups include children, older adults, pregnant women, and those with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions. Symptoms related to poor air quality often include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, sore throat, sinus congestion, eye irritation, and headaches.

Adding to the problem is Oklahoma's early and severe allergy season. Dr. Else noted that oak, cedar, and juniper pollen levels are particularly high this year, making symptoms worse for allergy sufferers. The combination of pollen and wildfire smoke creates compounded stress on respiratory systems, intensifying symptoms like sneezing, itchy eyes, nasal congestion, coughing, and breathing difficulties.

Viral illnesses such as COVID-19, influenza, and RSV also continue circulating at steady rates. These infections often bring fever, body aches, and fatigue, distinguishing them from allergies and smoke irritation. However, Dr. Else emphasized that lingering coughs and respiratory irritation can persist longer when individuals recovering from these viruses are exposed to smoke and pollen.

Dr. Else recommended several steps to protect yourself from poor air quality and allergens. Monitoring local air quality reports through sites like AirNow.gov and staying indoors during peak smoke and pollen times, especially mornings and early afternoons, can help mitigate exposure. Indoor air purifiers with HEPA filters and wearing N95 masks outdoors are also highly effective. Additionally, saline nasal rinses and maintaining proper hydration can reduce symptoms. Over-the-counter medications such as antihistamines, nasal steroids, and allergy-specific eye drops may provide relief, while individuals with chronic respiratory conditions should consult their doctors about medication adjustments.

Dr. Else urged anyone experiencing severe shortness of breath, wheezing, chest tightness, or prolonged coughing and mucus production lasting more than two weeks to seek medical attention.