Tulsa grassfire leads to closure of city mulch site

The Tulsa mulch site is closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to a neighboring grassfire and continued red flag warnings across the state.

By: Jayden Brannon

The City of Tulsa Mulch Site is closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to nearby grassfires and continued red flag warnings across the state.

Why is the Tulsa mulch site closed?

The mulch site near East Apache Street and North 145th East Avenue was shut down following a fire in the area.

The fire began outside the property and quickly spread to the site, prompting a temporary closure.

What caused the fire?

Tulsa Fire officials believe the fire was caused by power lines.

One power line was reportedly knocked down in a semi-truck collision, and another was caused by arcing lines.

How did firefighters handle the fire?

Fire crews from Tulsa, Rolling Hills and Catoosa Fire Departments responded quickly and contained the fire.

Crews on the scene say they used heavy equipment operators to control the situation, preventing further damage.

What is the city doing about the mulch site?

The City of Tulsa says it is taking precautions and working to clean up the mulch site.

Officials say they will provide an update on Wednesday regarding the site’s operational hours for the remainder of the week.

