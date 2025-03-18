Tulsa Swarm Hotline is ready for bee swarm season

As we move into the start of the spring season, swarms of bees become a more common sight.

By: Jonathan Polasek

As we move into the start of the spring season, swarms of bees become a more common sight. One of the safest ways to get a swarm of bees removed from things like mailboxes, tree limbs, or even the outside of your home is to call the Tulsa Swarm Hotline.

Q: What should I do if I see a swarm of bees?

A: If you spot a swarm of bees, call the Tulsa Swarm Hotline at 918-981-2337. Do not try to handle the swarm yourself.

Q: How long has the Tulsa Swarm Hotline been around?

A: The Tulsa Swarm Hotline has been operational for about eight years.

Q: When is the peak season for bee swarms?

A: Peak swarm season is from mid-March to mid-June.

Q: Are honeybees dangerous?

A: Honeybees are not aggressive unless they feel threatened. It's best to leave them alone and call for help.

Q: Why are honeybees important?

A: Honeybees are essential for pollination, which is vital for food production. Without honeybees, we would not have many of the foods we rely on.

Q: What should I not do if I see a bee swarm?

A: Do not spray the bees with chemicals, as this harms them and can disrupt important pollination.

Q: How does the Tulsa Swarm Hotline handle bee swarms?

A: The hotline treats bee swarms like an emergency, quickly dispatching beekeepers with the necessary equipment to safely remove the bees.

Q: Where are the bees relocated after removal?

A: Once removed, the bees are relocated to hives across Tulsa, including on the rooftop of the Hotel Indigo.

