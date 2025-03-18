Tulsa Swarm Hotline is ready for bee swarm season

Tuesday, March 18th 2025, 7:51 am
As we move into the start of the spring season, swarms of bees become a more common sight. One of the safest ways to get a swarm of bees removed from things like mailboxes, tree limbs, or even the outside of your home is to call the Tulsa Swarm Hotline.
Q: What should I do if I see a swarm of bees?
A: If you spot a swarm of bees, call the Tulsa Swarm Hotline at 918-981-2337. Do not try to handle the swarm yourself.
Q: How long has the Tulsa Swarm Hotline been around?
A: The Tulsa Swarm Hotline has been operational for about eight years.
Q: When is the peak season for bee swarms?
A: Peak swarm season is from mid-March to mid-June.
Q: Are honeybees dangerous?
A: Honeybees are not aggressive unless they feel threatened. It's best to leave them alone and call for help.
Q: Why are honeybees important?
A: Honeybees are essential for pollination, which is vital for food production. Without honeybees, we would not have many of the foods we rely on.
Q: What should I not do if I see a bee swarm?
A: Do not spray the bees with chemicals, as this harms them and can disrupt important pollination.
Q: How does the Tulsa Swarm Hotline handle bee swarms?
A: The hotline treats bee swarms like an emergency, quickly dispatching beekeepers with the necessary equipment to safely remove the bees.
Q: Where are the bees relocated after removal?
A: Once removed, the bees are relocated to hives across Tulsa, including on the rooftop of the Hotel Indigo.
