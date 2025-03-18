Experience spring break Will Rogers style at Claremore museum

Spring break at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum gives kids a unique opportunity to connect with Oklahoma's Favorite Son. Every activity planned this week is based on some aspect of Will Rogers' life from his time as a cowboy to his love of aviation.

Tuesday, March 18th 2025, 11:25 am

By: Alyssa Miller


CLAREMORE, Okla. -

Spring break at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum gives kids a unique opportunity to connect with Oklahoma's Favorite Son.

The museum in Claremore is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society and is dedicated to collecting, preserving, and sharing the history of author, philosopher, and film star Will Rogers, a native of Oklahoma. During spring break the museum and all its activities are free to children under 17 years old.

An Extraordinary Life

Will Rogers was born November 4, 1879, and grew up on a ranch in Oologah. He started out as a cowhand and went on to become a stage and motion picture star and an advocate for aviation.

Rogers was also known for his ability to poke fun at prominent figures and social issues in a way that resonated with people. During spring break at the museum, every activity planned is based on some aspect of Rogers' life.

Spring Break Activities

The Will Rogers Memorial Museum has a week full of activities planned from March 17-21. The full schedule includes:

  1. Tuesday, March 18 - 19th century activities with the hands-on historians like candle dipping, trick roping, corn grinding, butter churning, and games
  2. Wednesday, March 19 - aviation day featuring a make your own paper airplane followed by a contest at 2:30 p.m., a flight simulator, and a visit from an Air Evac helicopter
  3. Thursday, March 20 - movie day with popcorn and the showing of The Little Rascals at 1:15 p.m., and a movie poster project with Studio B Artworks
  4. Friday, March 21 - Mid-Afternoon Frolic Talent Show at 1 p.m. To sign up visit the museum website.
Alyssa Miller
Alyssa Miller

Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 18th, 2025

March 19th, 2025

March 18th, 2025

March 17th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 19th, 2025

March 19th, 2025

March 19th, 2025

March 19th, 2025