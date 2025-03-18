Experience spring break Will Rogers style at Claremore museum

Spring break at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum gives kids a unique opportunity to connect with Oklahoma's Favorite Son. Every activity planned this week is based on some aspect of Will Rogers' life from his time as a cowboy to his love of aviation.

By: Alyssa Miller

-

Spring break at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum gives kids a unique opportunity to connect with Oklahoma's Favorite Son.

The museum in Claremore is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society and is dedicated to collecting, preserving, and sharing the history of author, philosopher, and film star Will Rogers, a native of Oklahoma. During spring break the museum and all its activities are free to children under 17 years old.

An Extraordinary Life

Will Rogers was born November 4, 1879, and grew up on a ranch in Oologah. He started out as a cowhand and went on to become a stage and motion picture star and an advocate for aviation.

Rogers was also known for his ability to poke fun at prominent figures and social issues in a way that resonated with people. During spring break at the museum, every activity planned is based on some aspect of Rogers' life.

Spring Break Activities

The Will Rogers Memorial Museum has a week full of activities planned from March 17-21. The full schedule includes: