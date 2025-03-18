Allergy report finds Tulsa among top 5 worst places to live with seasonal allergies

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Tulsa is the fourth-worst place to live for those with sensitivity to seasonal allergies. Learn more about the ranking and how you can combat allergy symptoms below.

By: Christian Hans

A new report lists several major cities across the United States as being the worst to live in for those with sensitivity to allergies.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), Tulsa falls just behind Wichita, Kansas, and New Orleans, Louisiana, and nearby Oklahoma City as the fourth-worst place to live if you have allergies.

The AAFA says more than 100 million people in the US live with various types of allergies every year, many of them having seasonal pollen allergies.

Here are the top ten worst places to live with allergies according to the AAFA:

Wichita, Kansas New Orleans, Louisiana Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Tulsa, Oklahoma Memphis, Tennessee Little Rock, Arkansas Raleigh, North Carolina Richmond, Virginia Greenville, South Carolina Greensboro, North Carolina

The AAFA says it looked at multiple factors, including pollen scores for trees, grass and weeds throughout the year, over-the-counter allergy medicine use and the availability of board-certified allergists and immunologists in the surveyed areas.

According to the foundation, tree pollen is the first pollen to appear each year, with trees producing the most pollen from February through April.

In some regions, such as the South, trees may produce pollen as early as December or January.

Grass pollen causes most late spring and summer pollen allergy symptoms, the foundation says, with most lasting from April through early June.

Depending on your location, the AAFA says weed pollen, especially ragweed, can trigger symptoms starting in August and peaking in mid-September. Ragweed season may last 6 to 10 weeks until the first frost. Some parts of the U.S. now have pollen year-round.

To learn more about the ranking and how to treat allergy symptoms, visit the AAFA website.