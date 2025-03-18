The Outsiders play brings Tulsa’s iconic story to the stage

American Theatre Company brings The Outsiders to the Tulsa stage with a non-musical production that highlights the city's deep connection to S.E. Hinton's classic novel.

By: Drake Johnson

Editor's Note: In the interview, the director said the set designer's name is Ryan Fox; his name is Ryan Smart. His website: Creative Services | Splinter Block | Tulsa.

The American Theatre Company is bringing a non-musical version of The Outsiders to the stage, with performances set to begin at the end of the month.

With tickets nearly sold out, the production is generating excitement, especially among fans of the classic novel and film.

A Story Rooted in Tulsa History

Director Jenny Guy spoke about the significance of the play and how it compares to previous adaptations.

“The book was published in 1967 by S.E. Hinton, and I think most Oklahomans know that she wrote it here based on her experiences growing up,” Guy said. “The play version draws really heavily from the book and was published in 1990, which was later than the movie that was filmed in Tulsa in 1983.”

Casting Tulsa Talent

The production features a mix of local talent, with many of the actors being actual high school students to maintain authenticity.

“We had some great local talent show up to auditions and then made a couple of calls for additional people,” Guy said. “You always hope to cast really talented performers, but I was fortunate enough to have performers who are not only talented but also wonderful human beings who trust each other and really flourish in their creativity.”

Tulsa as a Character in the Play

Guy emphasized the importance of Tulsa’s presence in the production, making the city an integral part of the stage design and promotional efforts.

“It is such an Oklahoma, Tulsa-centric story that we all take such pride in as Oklahomans,” she said. “We’ve done our promo shoots at the Outsiders House Museum, and our main scenic element is the Outsiders House.”

The set was created by scenic designer Ryan Smart.

Meet the Cast at the Outsiders House Museum

Fans of The Outsiders can meet the cast during a special event this weekend.

“This coming Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Outsiders House Museum, many members of our cast will be there in character,” Guy said. “They’ll interact with visitors, take pictures, and sign autographs. It’s a special thing to be in that place and a great way to kick off our show week.”

Cast members:

Ponyboy Curtis--Benjamin Hicks Johnny Cade--Trace Herrera Dallas Winston--Davis Simpson Two-Bit Matthews--Christian Stubblefield Cherry Valance--Alyssa Martin Marcia--Livy Graham Director--Jenny Guy





How to Get Tickets

With the high demand for the production, an additional performance has been added to accommodate audiences.

“Tickets are a little hard to come by,” Guy said. “We’ve actually just added a performance. It’ll be at the Liddy Doenges Theatre at the Performing Arts Center, so visit the Tulsa PAC website. Thursday night is the best bet, but there are some scattered tickets throughout the run.”

For more information about The Outsiders production and the upcoming meet-and-greet event, visit the Tulsa PAC website.