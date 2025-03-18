Man killed in crash with truck on Highway 20 near Owasso

Tuesday, March 18th 2025, 11:34 am
A 71-year-old Collinsville man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 near Owasso on Tuesday, authorities say.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at N. 152nd E. Ave. around 6:30 a.m. Troopers said Ernest C. Blakestad was driving and failed to stop at a stop sign, resulting in a crash with a truck. Blakestad suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.
The driver and passenger of the truck were uninjured, according to OHP.
