Man killed in crash with truck on Highway 20 near Owasso

OHP said a 71-year-old man died in a crash near Owasso on Tuesday.

Tuesday, March 18th 2025, 11:34 am

By: Drake Johnson


OWASSO, Okla. -

A 71-year-old Collinsville man was killed in a crash on Highway 20 near Owasso on Tuesday, authorities say.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened at N. 152nd E. Ave. around 6:30 a.m. Troopers said Ernest C. Blakestad was driving and failed to stop at a stop sign, resulting in a crash with a truck. Blakestad suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The driver and passenger of the truck were uninjured, according to OHP.
