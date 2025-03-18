Shelter Updates: Red Cross Locations Remain Open To Support to Displaced Oklahomans

The American Red Cross is aiding Oklahomans affected by recent wildfires, providing shelter, meals, and safety tips as recovery efforts continue.

By: David Prock

The American Red Cross of Oklahoma is continuing its disaster relief efforts following wildfires that devastated multiple counties.

According to the Red Cross, more than 65 Red Cross disaster workers are still on the ground helping communities around the state. Since Friday, the Red Cross has provided overnight shelter for roughly 250 people and served 1,700 meals to displaced Oklahomans.

Damage assessments have been completed for over 230 homes, with nearly 200 homes either destroyed or suffering major damage.

Support for Displaced Residents

The Red Cross is helping shelter residents make long-term housing plans as recovery efforts continue.

The following Emergency shelters remain open:

Payne County Fairgrounds Community Building

4518 Expo Circle E, Stillwater

Luther Community Center

18120 Hog Back Road, Luther

First Methodist Church of Mannford

100 Greenwood E Ave., Mannford

The Red Cross Website also provides updates as locations open or close updated locations.

Staying safe after a wildfire - Tips From The Red Cross Of Oklahoma

The Red Cross also shared their advice on how to stay safe after a wildfire.

Safety basics:

Wait for officials to say it is safe before going back home. Avoid hot ash, charred trees, smoldering debris, and live embers. The ground may contain heat pockets that can burn you or spark another fire. Avoid damaged or fallen power lines, poles, and downed wires. They can electrocute you. Watch for pits in the ground filled with ash. They may have hot embers underneath that could burn you. Mark them for safety, and warn your family and neighbors to keep clear of the pits.

Clean up safely:

Follow public health rules and wear safety equipment. Avoid direct contact with ash. Protect yourself against ash when you clean up. Wear gloves, long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes and socks to protect your skin. Wear goggles to protect your eyes. Limit how much ash you breathe in by wearing an N95 respirator. Wash off ash that gets on your skin or in your eyes or mouth as soon as you can. Children, pregnant women, and people with asthma, heart or lung conditions should not breathe in dust from ash

Tips to stay healthy:

Wildfires can make drinking water unsafe. Check with your local health department about drinking water safety. When in doubt, throw it out! Throw out food that was exposed to heat, smoke, fumes, or chemicals. Ask your healthcare provider or doctor about using refrigerated medicines.

Take care of yourself:

It’s normal to have a lot of feelings. Eat healthy food and get enough sleep to help you deal with stress. You can contact the Disaster Distress Helpline for free if you need to talk to someone at 1-800-985-5990 or text “TalkWithUs’ to 66746





