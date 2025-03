Taylor Redd, former NFL scout, has been appointed assistant general manager at the University of Oklahoma, collaborating with Jim Nagy.

By: David Prock

-

The University of Oklahoma is hiring The Athlete Group's Taylor Redd as its assistant general manager, Toby Rowland with News On 6/News 9 confirms.

Redd, a former scout for the New England Patriots will work with with General Manager Jim Nagy to help build a championship-caliber roster.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.