Oklahoma man pleads guilty to leaving the scene of deadly OSU accident

The man accused of a hit-and-run that left a 19-year-old Oklahoma State student dead in 2024 is expected in court on Tuesday.

By: David Prock

A man has admitted to running over an Oklahoma State University student with his truck and leaving the scene of the crash, court records show.

Tyler Peters pleaded guilty last week to leaving the scene of a deadly accident after striking 19-year-old Gabrielle Long as she crossed the street on OSU’s campus in February 2023. Long was a student in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Peters is scheduled to be sentenced in December.

