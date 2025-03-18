Family mourns Broken Arrow dad after accidental shooting

A Broken Arrow family is grieving the loss of husband and father Joey Keegan, who police say died from accidentally shooting himself with a gun earlier in March. Eden Jones News On 6 spoke to his wife about the loss.

By: Eden Jones

-

The wife of a Broken Arrow man is heartbroken after she says her husband died from accidentally shooting himself with a gun earlier in March.

Devoted Husband and Father

Joey and Kerrie Keegan's love story is one to be remembered. Kerrie says no matter what they went through, whether it be military deployments or cross-country moves…it only made them stronger. She says her husband loved being a father and made a mark on everyone he knew.

A Tragic Accident

On March 5th, Kerrie says Joey was at a neighbor’s house when he accidentally shot himself with a gun. He later passed away at 35 years old. Broken Arrow Police were able to confirm the shooting was, in fact, accidental and not suicide.

“He loved us, and I can tell you right now that he didn’t want to go, that wasn’t in the plans,” said Kerrie.

A New Normal

Now, the family is left to cope with a new normal. But they hold onto who their husband and father were.

“I just keep telling everybody to hug their person, because you don’t know what tomorrow brings,” Kerrie said.

To view the family's GoFundMe, click here. Fundraiser for Kerrie Keegan by Melissa Weber: Support the Keegan Family after their sudden loss