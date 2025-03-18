Quick Response By Firefighters Knocks Down Verdigris Grassfire

Firefighters from Verdigris Fire, Oak Grove Fire, and Limestone Fire were able to out a fire south of Highway 266 and east of Route 66 before it got out of control on Tuesday.

Tuesday, March 18th 2025, 3:03 pm

By: David Prock, Emory Bryan


VERDIGRIS, Okla. -

Firefighters from Verdigris Fire, Oak Grove Fire, and Limestone Fire were able to out a fire south of Highway 266 and east of Route 66 before it got out of control on Tuesday.

The fire started near E 534 Rd and was quickly contained by the responding fire crews. According to firefighters at the scene, a powerline fell, sparking the fire which damaged a building and burned a large part of a field.

Rogers County Emergency Management said that crews are clearing the scene as of 4 p.m.
Emory Bryan
Emory Bryan

Emory Bryan is a general assignment reporter for News On 6. Emory Bryan joined the News On 6 team in 1994.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 18th, 2025

March 19th, 2025

March 19th, 2025

March 18th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 19th, 2025

March 19th, 2025

March 19th, 2025

March 19th, 2025