Quick Response By Firefighters Knocks Down Verdigris Grassfire

Firefighters from Verdigris Fire, Oak Grove Fire, and Limestone Fire were able to out a fire south of Highway 266 and east of Route 66 before it got out of control on Tuesday.

By: David Prock, Emory Bryan

-

Firefighters from Verdigris Fire, Oak Grove Fire, and Limestone Fire were able to out a fire south of Highway 266 and east of Route 66 before it got out of control on Tuesday.

The fire started near E 534 Rd and was quickly contained by the responding fire crews. According to firefighters at the scene, a powerline fell, sparking the fire which damaged a building and burned a large part of a field.

Rogers County Emergency Management said that crews are clearing the scene as of 4 p.m.