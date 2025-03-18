Pediatrician provides tips on helping your baby sleep

Navigating a baby's sleep schedule can be one of the biggest challenges new parents face. Every baby is different, but there are some general guidelines and common practices that can help.

By: Katie Alexander

Navigating a baby's sleep schedule can be one of the biggest challenges new parents face. Every baby is different, but there are some general guidelines and common practices that can help. Pediatrician Dr. Scott Cyrus shared key insights on how to promote healthy sleep habits for infants.

Babies under six months of age need between 14 and 17 hours of sleep per day, which Dr. Cyrus emphasized is a lot for such young children. “Babies do three things: they sleep, they eat, and they poop,” he said. “If they're not sleeping, they're eating, and if they're not eating, you're changing the diaper. It's just a cycle that goes back and forth.”

Parents should not expect their babies to sleep through the night in the early stages, Dr. Cyrus explained. Babies tend to feed in unpredictable patterns and may cluster-feed at times, which can be exhausting for parents.

“Do you eat on a schedule? I mean, do you eat every four hours or whatever? No, we fluctuate, and so do babies,” he said.

He says this natural variation means parents must adjust their expectations and understand that irregular sleep patterns are normal for infants.

Creating the right sleep environment is also crucial. Dr. Cyrus recommends a calm, quiet space for the baby to rest.

“You want to give them their own environment,” he said.

Dr. Cyrus says that co-sleeping is not recommended due to the risk.

Babies are often noisy sleepers, and parents may feel the need to check on them constantly, especially if the baby is sleeping in the same room. However, having the baby in their own room, while keeping the door open or using a baby monitor, can help parents avoid unnecessary disturbances and promote better rest.

Swaddling is another technique that helps babies feel secure and sleep better. Dr. Cyrus suggests using two thin receiving blankets to swaddle babies, making sure they are snug but not too thick.

“It’s really a good idea,” he said. However, he also warned against using thick blankets, which can pose a safety risk. “No thick blankets with babies. You want a thin blanket. Just a plain sheet on the mattress is best,” he said.

When babies begin to roll over, it’s important to continue placing them on their backs to sleep, which lowers the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). However, once babies can roll over on their own, it is considered safe for them to sleep in whichever position they choose. “The idea of crib death or SIDS decreases as they get older,” Dr. Cyrus said.