Lengthy Injury Report for Thunder hosting 76ers

Tuesday, March 18th 2025, 3:56 pm
Oklahoma City Thunder and the NBA released the official injury report for Oklahoma City hosting Philadelphia on Wednesday night at Paycom. SGA, Lou Dort, and Jalen Williams will be out of the game, while Isaiah Hartenstein and Cason Wallace are both listed as questionable. OKC has an opportunity to lock up the #1 seed in the Western Conference this week with wins over the 76ers and Hornets. The Thunder can also clinch the top spot with a win Wednesday and a loss by the Lakers.
Full Injury Report
Dieng, Ousmane Out Injury/Illness - Left Calf; Strain
Dort, Luguentz Out Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Soreness
Ducas, Alex Probable G League - Two-Way
Gilgeous-Alexander, Shai Out Rest
Hartenstein, Isaiah Questionable Injury/Illness - Low Back; Spasms
Mitchell, Ajay Out Injury/Illness - Right Great Toe; Surgery
Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery
Wallace, Cason Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Strain
Williams, Jalen Out Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Strain
76ers and Paul George
On Monday, Philadelphia announced that Paul George will be out for the remainder of the season after receiving injection in his left adductor and left knee.
Bona, Adem Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain
Drummond, Andre Out Injury/Illness - Left Toe; Sprain
Embiid, Joel Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury Management George,
Paul Out Injury/Illness - Left Groin; Injury Recovery
Gordon, Eric Out Injury/Illness - Right Wrist; Surgery
Lowry, Kyle Out Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Injury Management
Maxey, Tyrese Out Injury/Illness - Lower Back; Sprain
McCain, Jared Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Meniscus Surgery
Oubre Jr., Kelly Doubtful Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Sprain
Walker IV, Lonnie Out Injury/Illness - N/a; Concussion
Yabusele, Guerschon Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Soreness
Last Meeting
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points and Jalen Williams added 24, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 118-102 victory over a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers team missing three All-Stars. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George sat out due to injuries. Philadelphia was led by Justin Edwards (25 points) and Jeff Dowtin Jr. (18 points).
The Thunder shot 70% in the first quarter and never trailed. Despite a late push from the Sixers, who cut the lead to 91-87.
March 18th, 2025
March 19th, 2025
March 19th, 2025
March 19th, 2025
March 19th, 2025
March 19th, 2025
March 19th, 2025