Lengthy Injury Report for Thunder hosting 76ers

SGA will not play Wednesday night along with several other members of OKC.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Oklahoma City Thunder and the NBA released the official injury report for Oklahoma City hosting Philadelphia on Wednesday night at Paycom. SGA, Lou Dort, and Jalen Williams will be out of the game, while Isaiah Hartenstein and Cason Wallace are both listed as questionable. OKC has an opportunity to lock up the #1 seed in the Western Conference this week with wins over the 76ers and Hornets. The Thunder can also clinch the top spot with a win Wednesday and a loss by the Lakers.

Full Injury Report

Dieng, Ousmane Out Injury/Illness - Left Calf; Strain

Dort, Luguentz Out Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Soreness

Ducas, Alex Probable G League - Two-Way

Gilgeous-Alexander, Shai Out Rest

Hartenstein, Isaiah Questionable Injury/Illness - Low Back; Spasms

Mitchell, Ajay Out Injury/Illness - Right Great Toe; Surgery

Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

Wallace, Cason Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Strain

Williams, Jalen Out Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Strain





76ers and Paul George

On Monday, Philadelphia announced that Paul George will be out for the remainder of the season after receiving injection in his left adductor and left knee.

Bona, Adem Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain

Drummond, Andre Out Injury/Illness - Left Toe; Sprain

Embiid, Joel Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury Management George,

Paul Out Injury/Illness - Left Groin; Injury Recovery

Gordon, Eric Out Injury/Illness - Right Wrist; Surgery

Lowry, Kyle Out Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Injury Management

Maxey, Tyrese Out Injury/Illness - Lower Back; Sprain

McCain, Jared Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Meniscus Surgery

Oubre Jr., Kelly Doubtful Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Sprain

Walker IV, Lonnie Out Injury/Illness - N/a; Concussion

Yabusele, Guerschon Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Soreness





Last Meeting

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points and Jalen Williams added 24, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 118-102 victory over a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers team missing three All-Stars. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George sat out due to injuries. Philadelphia was led by Justin Edwards (25 points) and Jeff Dowtin Jr. (18 points).





The Thunder shot 70% in the first quarter and never trailed. Despite a late push from the Sixers, who cut the lead to 91-87.