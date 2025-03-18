Tulsa County judge sentences man to life in prison plus 180 years for deadly shooting

A Tulsa County judge sentenced a man to life in prison plus 180 years for shooting four men who were brothers, killing one of them.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

A Tulsa County judge sentenced a man to life in prison plus 180 years for shooting four men who were brothers, killing one of them.

A jury found Billy Bills guilty in January 2025.

The jury recommended Billy Bills spend life in prison for murdering Mykai Daniels, and 45 years for each of the other four counts. The judge ruled that those sentences would all run back-to-back.

The shooting happened in midtown near 31st Street and Harvard Avenue in June of 2023. Investigators say Bills and his girlfriend lived next door to the victims and this all started as a fight between Bills and the four victims a couple nights before the shooting. They say the fight continued to Heat up until it ended in gunfire.

Investigators say Bills jumped out of the back seat of his girlfriend's car, shot the Daniels brothers, then ran into his house, grabbed another gun and started shooting more. Bills left after the shooting, then turned himself in to police the next day.

Investigators say Bills and the victim had been friends in the past and this was another example of senseless violence that is not justified. In addition to the life sentence, Bills was sentenced to 45 years each for three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and another 45 years for using a car to do the shooting.

Records show Bills was on a five-year suspended sentence for child abuse, at the time of the murder.