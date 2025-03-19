'It is a real survivor:' OKPOP adding to its collection as it continues to raise funds to open

OKPOP says it's raised almost $9 million toward the $18 million it needs to ensure the museum opens. But in the meantime, employees are still building the museum by adding new pieces to the collection from the former owner of Cain's Ballroom.

By: Chloe Abbott

-

OKPOP says it's raised almost $9 million toward the $18 million it needs to ensure the museum opens. But in the meantime, employees are still building the museum by adding new pieces to the collection from the former owner of Cain's Ballroom.

Former Cain's Ballroom owner Larry Schaeffer donated several music pieces like guitars and signs. He says he donated because he wants to do the Oklahoma music industry justice.

Hopeful preparation

The OKPOP museum has a lot of fundraising to do before it can open its doors, and staff are working to fill the exhibits.

"It's really the fun part of our job every day is to be able to track down really cool pieces, these artifacts from, you know, our shared history," Jake Krumwiede, OKPOP Executive Director, said.

Adding to the vision

OKPOP acquired several music artifacts from the former owner of Cain's Ballroom, Larry Schaeffer.

"This is a 1958 tender Stratocaster," he said.

The Fender guitar belonged to Owasso native Tommy Allsup, who played guitar on Buddy Holly's last tour.

"This guitar was on that tour, rode in the bus; it was not on that little plane when it crashed. But it is a real survivor and historical piece," said Schaeffer.

"This is what we like to call the guitar that survived the day that music died," said Krumwiede.

The museum also acquired dozens of hand-painted show signs and a Fender guitar from Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys member, Leon McAuliffe.

A donor's intention

Schaeffer says he wanted to give these pieces to OKPOP because he believes the museum is one of the most important things to come to Oklahoma.

"To support the great artists, the musicians that have come out of here. It's a massive amount of people and to get glorified or at least given items like this available for the public to see, it's extremely important to me," said Schaeffer.

What's next for OKPOP

The museum has until November to raise more than $9 million to guarantee it will get to open.

Once the money is raised, the state will contribute $18 million to fund the museum, then it will take about two years to build out the exhibits.