From dream to reality: Booker T. Washington senior wins first in 60-meter event at New Balance Nationals

A senior from Booker T. Washington High School has the fastest time in the nation in track and field's 60-meter event.

By: Ryan Gillin

He came in first at the New Balance Nationals in Boston last weekend.

Track is all about the fractions of a second. Kyler Brown's goal was to shave just milliseconds off his best time in the 60 meters at the New Balance Nationals Indoor Track Competition in Boston.

"I had the goal to run 6.61 this year," he said. "I wrote it down on my mirror, I wrote it down in my notebooks, wrote it down in my whiteboard in my room and every day I would see it, look at the number, imagine it, envision it."

Kyler says while setting up for the race, all he was thinking about was seeing that number on the board.

"I set my blocks up, got my start in, knew what I needed to do, and made sure not to overthink it. The starter said, on your marks, got ready, did my whole routine like I always do, I said a small prayer said amen, and took a deep breath in before I got down on the ground and the rest is history," he said.

And it was a historic race: Kyler Brown took the win.

"6.61, just like I wrote down," he said. "It was crazy."

This was redemption from a setback last year when Kyler made it to the semis but tripped coming off the blocks. This year, winning the event and securing the top time in the nation, as well as a top-five time in the world, is more than he could've imagined.

"Seeing my name up on the board was completely surreal," he said.

Now he's turning his attention to the outdoor track season where he hopes to run the 100 meters in under 10 seconds.