Wildfires: The hidden dangers of smoke on your lungs

First responders are trained to minimize their exposure to the smoke, rotating crews and staying aware of wind shifts. However, the smoke’s impact is not limited to the immediate danger; it lingers, affecting lungs and breathing for days or even weeks.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Q: What are the dangers of wildfire smoke?

A: Wildfire smoke is more than just an immediate concern; it contains hazardous particles that can affect your lungs and breathing long after the fire is out. Experts emphasize that the risks of smoke exposure can last days or even weeks.

Q: How are first responders protecting themselves from smoke exposure?

A: First responders, like those with the Tulsa Fire Department, are trained to fight fires while minimizing their exposure to smoke. Firefighters use specific tactics to stay out of the smoke, and crews are rotated to limit the amount of time they spend in dangerous conditions.

Andy Little, Tulsa Fire Department:

"When we fight wildland fires, we rely on firefighting tactics to stay as safe as possible," says Little. "Firefighting is a hazardous job, but we do our best to protect our crews by rotating them and allowing for medical breaks."

Q: Can wildfire smoke affect people other than first responders?

A: Yes, smoke from wildfires can affect anyone exposed to it. Dr. Conner Moslander, a pulmonary specialist, warns that even those with healthy lungs can experience symptoms. He advises people to wear masks around heavy smoke to protect themselves.

Dr. Conner Moslander, Pulmonary Specialist:

"I tell my patients, any smoke is too much smoke," Dr. Moslander says. "It can cause symptoms like wheezing, coughing, congestion, and shortness of breath, which can persist for days or even weeks."

Q: How long can symptoms last after exposure to wildfire smoke?

A: Symptoms from wildfire smoke can last beyond the fire itself. Dr. Moslander has seen an increase in patients with worsening symptoms since the fires, especially as allergy season also begins.

Dr. Moslander:

"I've seen patients with worsening congestion, wheezing, and cough, which is expected," he explains.

Q: What should people do if symptoms worsen after smoke exposure?

A: Dr. Moslander advises people, especially those with underlying lung conditions or first responders, to contact their healthcare provider if they notice worsening symptoms like abnormal mucus or phlegm, particularly if it’s black.

Q: How do firefighters avoid smoke exposure during a wildfire?

A: Firefighters use strategic tactics to minimize their exposure to smoke. They often attack the fire from the already-burned areas, staying away from wind-blown smoke. However, changing winds can still expose them to smoke, so it's crucial for firefighters to stay alert and adjust tactics accordingly.

Andy Little:

"Firefighters attack the fire from the area that's already burned, which helps avoid the smoke. But winds can shift, so it’s up to them to be tactically smart and stay aware of their surroundings."

Q: What should individuals do if they’re experiencing symptoms from smoke exposure?

A: Dr. Moslander recommends that anyone, particularly people with underlying lung conditions, reach out to their doctor if they notice symptoms worsening or new symptoms developing. Taking action early can prevent further complications.