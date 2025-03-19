OSU advances to second round of NIT

Oklahoma State wins 89-79 over Wichita State on Tuesday night in the NIT. OSU will play the winner of SMU and Northern Iowa on Saturday or Sunday.

Tuesday, March 18th 2025, 11:47 pm

By: OSU Athletics


Bryce Thompson scored 23 points to help Oklahoma State secure an 89-79 win over Wichita State on Tuesday night in the NIT.

Thompson also recorded five steals for the Cowboys (16-17). Abou Ousmane added 13 points and five rebounds, while Khalil Brantley shot 5-of-11, including 2-of-3 from three-point range, to finish with 12 points.

Xavier Bell led the Shockers (19-15) with 24 points. Corey Washington contributed 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Quincy Ballard added 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Oklahoma State took the lead for good at 53-52 when Andrija Vukovic hit a free throw with 12:44 remaining in the second half.

OSU will play the winner of SMU and Northern Iowa on Saturday or Sunday.


2025 NIT key dates 

First Round: March 18-19

Second round: March 22-23

Quarterfinals: March 25-26

Semifinals: April 1 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis)

Championship: April 3 (Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

SMU Region

FIRST ROUND

No. 1 SMU vs. Northern Iowa | Wednesday, 6 p.m. 

No. 2 North Texas vs. Furman Wednesday, 7 p.m. 

No. 3 Arkansas State 103 . Saint Louis 78

No. 4 Oklahoma State 89 Wichita State 79
