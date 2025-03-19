Wildfire recovery resource center helps Mannford families impacted by recent fire

A wildfire recovery resource center in Mannford is open to help families affected by a wildfire in the area. The center will be available Wednesday and Thursday.

By: Jayden Brannon

-

Following a state of emergency declaration in Mannford after nearly 50 homes burned in devastating wildfires, a wildfire recovery resource center at Mannford High School is open to help families affected by the fires.

What types of services will be offered at the center?

The resource center will provide services from various organizations, including the Red Cross, the Oklahoma Insurance Department, and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

Residents can access help with housing, insurance claims, vital records, and debris cleanup and more.

Therapy dogs will also be available to provide emotional comfort.

Who can benefit from these services?

Those who lived in Mannford and were impacted by the recent wildfires can receive assistance.

Many families are still in the process of cleaning up and recovering from the damage.

What do residents need to bring with them?

Residents should bring proof of address, such as a driver's license or utility bill, to receive assistance.

How important is this resource center for the community?

Local emergency crews say the recovery center is a critical step in helping families get back on their feet.

With many families displaced, this center aims to offer the support and services necessary to help them recover.

Where is the recovery resource center located?

The center is set up at Mannford High School Commons, located at 219 Evans Avenue.

Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.