Pawnee County Wildfire: Evacuation order lifted, hotspots remain a concern

Firefighters continue battling wildfires near Oak Grove and Westport as strong winds intensify the threat. New hotspots are emerging, and residents remain on alert as evacuation orders stay in place as of 10 a.m.

An evacuation order for parts of southeastern Pawnee County has been lifted after a wildfire sparked around 2 a.m., fueled by strong winds and low humidity.

Firefighters from several departments worked to contain the flames, and now departments are working to battle hotspots to prevent flare-ups. Thankfully, the strong winds will slowly taper off Wednesday evening into Thursday.

3:15 p.m. Update

Pawnee County Emergency Management says the fire is 75% contained at this point.

Noon Update

Evacuation Order Lifted as Fire Crews Battle Hotspots in Pawnee County

Fire crews in Pawnee County continue working to control a wildfire that forced evacuations early this morning near Westport.

Residents Return Home After Overnight Evacuations

Residents near Cimarron Valley Road were ordered to evacuate around 2 a.m. as flames crept dangerously close to homes.

"Volunteer firefighters came on loudspeakers and said, ‘You got to get out of here. You got to go,’" said one resident. Fortunately, their home was spared, and they have since been allowed to return.

Firefighters Battling Strong Winds, Persistent Hotspots

Despite the lifted evacuation order, firefighters remain on high alert. Strong winds continue to fan the flames, making it difficult to fully contain the fire.

"We have seen several hot spots where firefighters are still running lights and sirens, working to put out those flames that keep popping up," said News On 6’s Cal Day.

Officials are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any flare-ups immediately.

10 A.M. UPDATE

Firefighters Face Challenging Conditions

Crews remain on the front lines near Oak Grove and Westport, battling the flames as wind gusts reach up to 50 mph. “This wind is just crazy out here, which is definitely not helping when it comes to containing these fires,” News On 6’s Jayden Brannon reported from the scene.

Several volunteer fire departments, including Terlton, Basin, and North 48, have been working nonstop since early this morning, with many firefighters having already spent the weekend battling blazes across the region.

New Hotspots Emerging

Meteorologist Alan Crone reported a concerning development, with radar detecting a new potential fire near the Tulsa and Creek County line. "Just in the last 20 to 30 minutes, another hotspot is quickly developing," he said. Storm trackers are en route to confirm the extent of the fire.

With the winds shifting from southwest to west—and later northwest—officials are concerned that embers could spark additional fires.

Evacuations and Safety Updates

Evacuations remain in effect, with many residents seeking shelter at the Mannford Methodist Church and the Tank & Tummy in Westport. Officials urge residents to stay alert, avoid fire zones, and follow emergency orders as conditions remain unpredictable.

8:45 A.M. UPDATE

Evacuees Gather at Local Shelters

As wildfires rage across southwest Pawnee County, residents are fleeing to designated shelters. The Mannford Methodist Church has seen at least 15 cars arrive, while many more evacuees have gathered at the Tank & Tummy on the east side of Westport. Flames have been burning for more than six hours, with new flare-ups reported.

Firefighters Work to Contain the Flames

Fire crews have managed to contain about 80% of the fire as of the latest update, but they remain on high alert. “Firefighters are trying to keep these sporadic hot spots from jumping to the east side of the road,” storm tracker Brandon Wells reported from Cimarron Valley Road. Multiple homes remain at risk as crews work to hold the fire line.

High Winds Complicate Firefighting Efforts

Shifting winds continue to fuel concerns. "Right now, we're seeing southwest winds, but they’re expected to shift west and then northwest between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.," meteorologist Alan Crone explained. Increased wind speeds are also kicking up dust, reducing visibility for emergency crews.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to stay clear of fire zones and follow evacuation orders.

Steve Know, a Pawnee County resident, describes the evacuation from his home as massive wildfires spread across Oak Grove.

Wildfire evacuee Sandy Ford recalls the moment she saw flames near her RV park, prompting an early morning evacuation in Oak Grove.

Evacuations Ordered for Oak Grove Residents

The fast-moving wildfires that erupted overnight have led to evacuations in Oak Grove, with residents directed to seek shelter at the ManNford Methodist Church. "They've gotten alerts all over the place," News On 6's Jayden Brannon said.

Highway 412 Partially Open, Access Roads Closed

Authorities initially closed Highway 412 but later reopened the westbound lane near 296. However, access roads near the fire remain shut down. "As you can see behind me, these access roads are being closed off by law enforcement," Brannon reported from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office substation.

Residents Flee as Fire Approaches Homes

Many residents rushed to evacuate, taking only essential belongings. Brannon spoke with one evacuee who left home around 3 a.m., grabbing photo albums before fleeing. "Right now, they have been redirected by Cleveland police over to Cleveland and Hominy," she noted, explaining efforts to clear the area for emergency crews.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and urge residents to stay clear of fire zones.

Fire Spreads From Rigsby to Blacksmith Road

The wildfire burning west of Oak Grove continues to spread across a two-mile stretch, from Rigsby Road on the west side of Highway 412 to Blacksmith Road on the east. "It’s ever-changing," reporter Jonathan Polasek said.

Flames Diminish, But Danger Remains

Polasek, reporting from north of Highway 412 near Old Keystone Road, noted that the fire’s intensity had weakened slightly as of 7 a.m.. "The orange glow, it's not as pronounced as it was even 30 minutes ago," he said. However, smaller fires remain active in the area.

Evacuations Continue as First Responders Block Access Roads

Authorities have urged residents to evacuate to Mannford or Cleveland for safety. "If you are in the Oak Grove area, you have been asked to evacuate... get to a safe location," Polasek said. While access roads remain blocked, Highway 412 remains open in both directions.

Emergency crews continue to monitor the fire, urging residents to heed evacuation orders and stay off roadways to allow first responders to work.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office says the flames have spread around 2 miles in 45 minutes west of Westport and are continuing to spread to the north and northeast.

An evacuation order has been issued for the nearby town of Oak Grove. A reunification center is being established at Mannford Methodist Church at 100 Greenwood Ave. in Mannford.

The Pawnee County Emergency Management is setting up an incident command to coordinate evacuation efforts.

Due to the fire, the eastbound lanes of US-412 are closed at 296th West Ave in Pawnee County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is in the area to assist.

No injuries have been reported at this time.