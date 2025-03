Osage Drone 6 is flying over a wildfire that began Wednesday morning near the town of Westport in Pawnee County.

By: News On 6

-

Osage Drone 6 is flying over a wildfire that began Wednesday morning near the town of Westport in Pawnee County.

On the ground, News On 6's Jayden Brannon says firefighters are continuing to work to contain a wildfire that threatens the nearby communities of Oak Grove and Westport.

RELATED: Evacuation orders issued after wildfire breaks out near Westport in Pawnee County