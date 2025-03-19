'We've got to get out of here:' Wildfire evacuee describes seeing flames on camera, fleeing RV park

Wildfire evacuee Sandi Ford recalls the moment she saw flames near her RV park, prompting an early morning evacuation in Oak Grove.

By: Drake Johnson

Wildfire evacuee Sandi Ford recalls the moment she saw flames near her RV park, prompting an early morning evacuation in Oak Grove.

Follow along for all wildfire coverage here: Oklahoma Wildfires

Security Camera Captures Fire at 2:12 A.M.

As wildfires tore through Pawnee County, Sandi Ford first noticed the danger through her security camera at Edgewater RV Park. "My security camera in the park kept going off and waking me up," Ford said. "I got up and looked at my camera and saw the fire. I told my husband, ‘We’ve got to get out of here.’"

Live updates on the Pawnee Co. fire here: Evacuation orders issued after fire breaks out near Westport

Evacuation Efforts Amid Growing Concern

Ford and her husband said they quickly alerted others in the RV park.

"We went over to check on everybody at the park, made sure they were up, and they were," she said. "Everybody had hoses out, watering down."

The couple evacuated around 5 a.m., seeking refuge at a gas station off Highway 412, where dozens of evacuees gathered.

RV Park Still Standing, But Worries Remain

Edgewater RV Park is located near Oak Grove Road and Cimarron Valley Road—an area heavily impacted by the fires. Despite the destruction nearby, Ford said her camera feed showed the RV park still intact. "We’re praying that our water and our wonderful volunteer firefighters keep it beat back from the door," she said.

As emergency crews continue battling the flames, officials urge residents to follow evacuation orders and stay clear of fire zones.