Pawnee Co. Wildfire evacuees seek refuge in Mannford: 'Prepare the best you can'

As flames spread rapidly through Pawnee County early Wednesday morning, Steve Knoe woke to emergency alerts and a scene of chaos outside his home.

"I just woke up and put on the news, and they talked about a fire in southeastern Pawnee County. I thought, ‘That’s us,’" Knoe said. He saw his neighbor loading up her car before authorities knocked on doors urging people to leave.

South of Highway 412 Engulfed in Flames

Knoe described the terrifying sight as he and his family evacuated. "The south side of 412 was just glowing orange. I mean, it’s huge—probably a mile wide. And with the wind blowing, it’s going to blow it toward us," he said. The priority was getting his family, pets, and essential belongings to safety.

Manford Methodist Church Becomes a Safe Haven

Following evacuation orders, Knoe and his family sought shelter at First Methodist Church in ManNford, one of the designated refuge sites. "We came over here so we could try to keep updates and see what’s going on," he said. "Hopefully, structures should be spared."

Jim Martins, a Red Cross volunteer, detailed the extensive support available to evacuees. "We have 50 cots for overnight stays, showers, and toiletries for those who've been affected by smoke and displacement," Martins said.

The shelter, located at 100 Cherokee Avenue, offers multiple services including:

Free meals Donated donuts and coffee Shower facilities Clean clothing (via nearby Baptist church) Resource information and support

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

The shelter has been operational since Friday, serving approximately 24 overnight guests. "We'll be here until people don't need us any longer," Martins emphasized.

Prepared, But Still Fearful

Despite days of high fire danger warnings, Knoe had taken precautions, including setting up a sprinkler system to keep his yard damp. "It’s all I know to do—just try to prepare the best you can," he said. However, he remains anxious, awaiting word on whether his home has survived. "We know nothing—just scared to death right now," he admitted.

Authorities continue to monitor the fire as evacuations remain in place. Residents are urged to follow safety directives and seek shelter if necessary.