Highway 412 eastbound reopens after semi collision, diesel spill

A crash involving a semi and pickup truck closed down the eastbound lanes of Highway 412 for hours in Mayes County on Wednesday.

By: Drake Johnson

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the bridge overhead the Neosho River, just East of Chouteau.

Troopers said two people were minorly injured in the collision and that fuel from the semi had leaked into the river below.

All lanes of traffic were reopened by 3:30 p.m., authorities said. There was about a two-mile backup of trucks on the highway.

