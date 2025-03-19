Highway 412 eastbound reopens after semi collision, diesel spill

A crash involving a semi and pickup truck closed down the eastbound lanes of Highway 412 for hours in Mayes County on Wednesday.

Wednesday, March 19th 2025, 11:29 am

By: Drake Johnson


MAYES COUNTY, Okla. -

A crash involving a semi and pickup truck closed down the eastbound lanes of Highway 412 for hours in Mayes County on Wednesday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the bridge overhead the Neosho River, just East of Chouteau.

Troopers said two people were minorly injured in the collision and that fuel from the semi had leaked into the river below.

All lanes of traffic were reopened by 3:30 p.m., authorities said. There was about a two-mile backup of trucks on the highway.

Mayes Co. semi crash - March 19, 2025Image Provided By: Griffin Media

Mayes Co. semi crash - March 19, 2025Image Provided By: Griffin Media

Check out our News On 6 Traffic Map below.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 19th, 2025

March 7th, 2025

March 7th, 2025

February 7th, 2025

Top Headlines

March 21st, 2025

March 21st, 2025

March 20th, 2025

March 20th, 2025