76ers at Thunder preview: multiple players out, last meeting, odds, where to watch

The Thunder have won three games in a row and 10 of their last 11 heading into tonight's game with Philadelphia. Two teams on the opposite ends of the spectrum this season as the 76ers have been one of the biggest disappointments in the league this year. OKC has an opportunity to lock up the #1 seed in the Western Conference this week with wins over the 76ers and Hornets. The Thunder can also clinch the top spot with a win Wednesday and a loss by the Lakers.
According to NBA.com The outcome of this game could have implications for both teams beyond this season.
The 76ers' first-round draft pick in June will be sent to the Thunder, unless it falls within the top six. This pick was part of the 2020 trade that brought Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson to Philadelphia in exchange for Al Horford. With the Sixers (23-45) owning one of the six worst records in the league, they’re on the cusp, as the Toronto Raptors (24-45) are just ahead in the standings.
Oklahoma City Thunder and the NBA released the official injury report for Oklahoma City hosting Philadelphia on Wednesday night at Paycom. SGA, Lou Dort, and Jalen Williams will be out of the game, while Isaiah Hartenstein and Cason Wallace are both listed as questionable.
Full Injury Report
Dieng, Ousmane Out Injury/Illness - Left Calf; Strain
Dort, Luguentz Out Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Soreness
Ducas, Alex Probable G League - Two-Way
Gilgeous-Alexander, Shai Out Rest
Hartenstein, Isaiah Questionable Injury/Illness - Low Back; Spasms
Mitchell, Ajay Out Injury/Illness - Right Great Toe; Surgery
Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery
Wallace, Cason Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Strain
Williams, Jalen Out Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Strain
76ers and Paul George
On Monday, Philadelphia announced that Paul George will be out for the remainder of the season after receiving injection in his left adductor and left knee. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and George have struggled to stay healthy all season
Drummond, Andre Out Injury/Illness - Left Toe; Sprain
Embiid, Joel Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury Management
George, Paul Out Injury/Illness - Left Groin; Injury Recovery
Gordon, Eric Out Injury/Illness - Right Wrist; Surgery
Lowry, Kyle Out Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Injury Management
Maxey, Tyrese Out Injury/Illness - Lower Back; Sprain
McCain, Jared Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Meniscus Surgery
Oubre Jr., Kelly Doubtful Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Sprain
Walker IV, Lonnie Out Injury/Illness - N/a; Concussion
Yabusele, Guerschon Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Soreness
Last Matchup
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points, and Jalen Williams added 24 to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 118-102 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on January 14.
Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George were sidelined due to injuries, Justin Edwards led the 76ers with 25 points, while Jeff Dowtin Jr. contributed 18.
Looking Ahead
Thunder host the Hornets on Friday night at 7:00. Charlotte just went 6 of 33 from three in their loss to the Clippers
Game Info
March 19, 2025, 7:00
Paycom Center, OKC
Watch: FanDuel Sports Oklahoma
Odds
Thunder are listed as 12 point favorites via FanDuel
