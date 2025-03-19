76ers at Thunder preview: multiple players out, last meeting, odds, where to watch

Oklahoma City has an opportunity to clinch the top seed in the West tonight, multiple players to miss game.

By: News 9, News On 6

The Thunder have won three games in a row and 10 of their last 11 heading into tonight's game with Philadelphia. Two teams on the opposite ends of the spectrum this season as the 76ers have been one of the biggest disappointments in the league this year. OKC has an opportunity to lock up the #1 seed in the Western Conference this week with wins over the 76ers and Hornets. The Thunder can also clinch the top spot with a win Wednesday and a loss by the Lakers.

According to NBA.com The outcome of this game could have implications for both teams beyond this season.

The 76ers' first-round draft pick in June will be sent to the Thunder, unless it falls within the top six. This pick was part of the 2020 trade that brought Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson to Philadelphia in exchange for Al Horford. With the Sixers (23-45) owning one of the six worst records in the league, they’re on the cusp, as the Toronto Raptors (24-45) are just ahead in the standings.

Oklahoma City Thunder and the NBA released the official injury report for Oklahoma City hosting Philadelphia on Wednesday night at Paycom. SGA, Lou Dort, and Jalen Williams will be out of the game, while Isaiah Hartenstein and Cason Wallace are both listed as questionable.

Full Injury Report

Dieng, Ousmane Out Injury/Illness - Left Calf; Strain

Dort, Luguentz Out Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Soreness

Ducas, Alex Probable G League - Two-Way

Gilgeous-Alexander, Shai Out Rest

Hartenstein, Isaiah Questionable Injury/Illness - Low Back; Spasms

Mitchell, Ajay Out Injury/Illness - Right Great Toe; Surgery

Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

Wallace, Cason Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Strain

Williams, Jalen Out Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Strain





76ers and Paul George

On Monday, Philadelphia announced that Paul George will be out for the remainder of the season after receiving injection in his left adductor and left knee. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and George have struggled to stay healthy all season

Drummond, Andre Out Injury/Illness - Left Toe; Sprain

Embiid, Joel Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury Management

George, Paul Out Injury/Illness - Left Groin; Injury Recovery

Gordon, Eric Out Injury/Illness - Right Wrist; Surgery

Lowry, Kyle Out Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Injury Management

Maxey, Tyrese Out Injury/Illness - Lower Back; Sprain

McCain, Jared Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Meniscus Surgery

Oubre Jr., Kelly Doubtful Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Sprain

Walker IV, Lonnie Out Injury/Illness - N/a; Concussion

Yabusele, Guerschon Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Soreness





Last Matchup





Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points, and Jalen Williams added 24 to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 118-102 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on January 14.

Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George were sidelined due to injuries, Justin Edwards led the 76ers with 25 points, while Jeff Dowtin Jr. contributed 18.

Looking Ahead

Thunder host the Hornets on Friday night at 7:00. Charlotte just went 6 of 33 from three in their loss to the Clippers

Game Info

March 19, 2025, 7:00

Paycom Center, OKC

Watch: FanDuel Sports Oklahoma

Odds

Thunder are listed as 12 point favorites via FanDuel



