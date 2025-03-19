Oklahoma attorney explains legal recourse for scam victims

Tulsa attorney LaShandra Peoples-Johnson with Johnson-Cephas Law says victims of online scams in Oklahoma could be eligible to recover up to three times their losses through restitution.

By: Drake Johnson

-

Warning Signs of a Scam

Peoples-Johnson says common red flags include reluctance to meet in person, excessive declarations of love early in a relationship, frequent or urgent money requests, and inconsistencies in personal stories.

"One is a reluctance to meet in person, reluctance to show their face or to like want to meet you," she said. "Also just an overabundance of 'I love yous' and quick moving in the relationship, asking for money frequently or quickly, and stories that sound too good to be true."

When Does a Scam Become Illegal?

While scammers often use emotional manipulation, Peoples-Johnson says the crime occurs once money is exchanged.

"When they actually receive the money," she explained. "So when they have actually committed the fraud—when you have sent them money and they receive it, you've given them personal information and they have used it in ill intent—that creates a deficit for you, then it becomes illegal."

Legal Consequences for Scammers in Oklahoma

Victims should report scams to local authorities, Peoples-Johnson advises. Offenders can face misdemeanor or felony charges depending on the severity of the crime.

"For a misdemeanor, they're looking at a $1,000 fine and up to a year in jail. For a felony, up to 10 years in jail and up to $50,000 plus restitution," she said.

Victims Can Seek Restitution—Up to Three Times Their Losses

Restitution allows victims to recover the money they lost, and Oklahoma law provides a significant opportunity for financial recovery.

"In Oklahoma, you actually can get up to three times what you actually lost through restitution," Peoples-Johnson said.

For example, if someone is scammed out of $1,000, they may be able to recover up to $3,000.

Many Victims Feel Embarrassed—But Should Report Scams

Peoples-Johnson acknowledges that many victims feel ashamed, which can prevent them from reporting the crime.

"They feel embarrassed," she said. "They don't want to admit that they've seen the show Catfish and they've seen all the warning signs and they actually fell for it. But you do want to report it because you want to get this scammer off the streets and you also want to get a chance to recover whatever you have lost."

Authorities encourage victims to file reports as soon as possible to increase the likelihood of recovering their losses.