Jenks Fire & Rescue Warns of Smoke Hazards on Highway 75 Amid Ongoing Fire

Smoke from a fire at Gem Dirt is reducing visibility on Highway 75. Jenks Fire and Rescue is monitoring the situation, but no evacuations are planned.

Wednesday, March 19th 2025, 11:11 am

By: David Prock


JENKS, Okla. -

Smoke from an ongoing fire at Gem Dirt, near 96th Street and 33rd West Avenue, is affecting visibility on Highway 75 near the Creek Turnpike, officials said Wednesday.

Current Fire Conditions

High winds are pushing smoke across the highway, creating hazardous driving conditions. Jenks Fire and Rescue is actively monitoring the fire and its impact.

Public Safety Advisory

No evacuations are expected at this time.

If conditions change, residents will be notified through multiple channels, including direct alerts and social media. Drivers in the area are urged to use caution and avoid thick smoke conditions when traveling. Authorities will continue to assess the situation and provide updates as needed.
