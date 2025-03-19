Emergency Crews Work Against Flare-Ups and Dry Conditions In Pawnee County

Wednesday, March 19th 2025, 12:12 pm
Crews are working to contain multiple wildfires that ignited early Wednesday morning across Pawnee County, with first responders spread across the Westport and Oak Grove areas battling flare-ups and hot spots.
First responders from multiple agencies, including the Oklahoma Forestry Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Cleveland Fire Department, and local volunteers, are actively working to extinguish remaining fires.
Officials say the biggest challenge is the lack of a clear fire line or direction, making containment efforts difficult.
The fires started near Cimarron Road and Old Westport Road. Flames have spread along Old Keystone Highway and Highway 412.
Pawnee County Emergency Management has lifted evacuation orders but is urging residents to remain cautious and stay clear of emergency crews. Officials continue to monitor conditions and warn that flare-ups remain a possibility due to dry conditions and shifting winds.
March 17th, 2025
March 15th, 2025
March 21st, 2025
March 21st, 2025
March 20th, 2025
March 20th, 2025