Emergency Crews Work Against Flare-Ups and Dry Conditions In Pawnee County

Emergency crews are battling multiple wildfires in Pawnee County, facing challenges due to dry conditions. Evacuation orders lifted; residents urged to remain cautious.

By: David Prock

Crews are working to contain multiple wildfires that ignited early Wednesday morning across Pawnee County, with first responders spread across the Westport and Oak Grove areas battling flare-ups and hot spots.

Current Fire Conditions

First responders from multiple agencies, including the Oklahoma Forestry Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Cleveland Fire Department, and local volunteers, are actively working to extinguish remaining fires.

Officials say the biggest challenge is the lack of a clear fire line or direction, making containment efforts difficult.

Affected Areas

The fires started near Cimarron Road and Old Westport Road. Flames have spread along Old Keystone Highway and Highway 412.

Public Safety Updates

Pawnee County Emergency Management has lifted evacuation orders but is urging residents to remain cautious and stay clear of emergency crews. Officials continue to monitor conditions and warn that flare-ups remain a possibility due to dry conditions and shifting winds.