UCONN vs Oklahoma one of the top games to watch in NCAA Tournament

Here's a look at the best games to watch in the first round of March Madness this week.

By: CBS Sports

One of the biggest problems about the first two days of the NCAA Tournament is trying to figure out which games to prioritize. Even if you have a multi-screen setup, there are still difficult viewing decisions when games begin to overlap in the Big Dance. Oklahoma and UCONN come in at number 4 on the best games of the first round along with the remainder of the Top 10 according to CBS.

10. (5) Michigan vs. (12) UC-San Diego

Thursday | 9 p.m. | TBS

The undersized Tritons taking on the behemoth Wolverines and their two 7-footers could make for a perfect Thursday nightcap. UC-San Diego owns the nation's No. 3 assist-to-turnover ratio as the Tritons force 16 turnovers per game while committing just 8.7. Michigan is one of the most turnover-prone teams in the country, coughing it up an average of 14.1 times per game.

9. (7) Marquette vs. (10) New Mexico

Friday | 6:25 p.m. | TBS

This one features an electric guard matchup and a fascinating coaching battle. Marquette's Kam Jones and New Mexico's Donovan Dent each shoulder major offensive loads as small-ish guards with big potential. Both Marquette coach Shaka Smart and New Mexico's Richard Pitino have revitalized their careers in their current gigs.

8. (8) Gonzaga vs. (9) Georgia

Thursday | 3:35 p.m. | TBS

Groupthink suggests Gonzaga will steamroll Georgia to set up a blockbuster second-round clash between Houston and the Zags. But UGA may have something to say about it in this battle of the Bulldogs. Georgia owns wins against Kentucky, St. John's and Florida, which is a far more impressive set of victories than anything Gonzaga can boast.

7. (4) Texas A&M vs. (13) Yale

Thursday | 6:25 p.m. | TBS

Yale stunned Auburn as a No. 13 seed last season and now gets another crack at an SEC opponent. The Bulldogs won't take anyone by surprise, but they may not have to. Coach James Jones has a strong rebounding team, which could make things difficult on the board-crashing Aggies.

6. (8) Louisville vs. (9) Creighton

Thursday | 11:15 a.m. | CBS

If you enjoy watching teams chucking up 3-pointers, this is the game for you. Both rank among the top 30 nationally in 3-point attempts per game. Louisville deserved better than a No. 8 seed, but the Cardinals must prove it now as they seek to keep their Year 1 resurgence going under coach Pat Kelsey.

5. (6) Illinois vs. (11) Texas/Xavier

Friday | 8:45 p.m. | CBS

Illinois could flame out with a double-digit loss in the first round or make a Final Four run. Either is within the realm of realistic outcomes for an immensely talented but woefully inconsistent Illini team. Watching how coach Brad Underwood's club handles the Big Dance will be fascinating.

4. (8) UConn vs. (9) Oklahoma

Friday | 8:25 p.m. | TNT

This one features two electric freshmen who are projected first-round NBA Draft picks. Oklahoma's is high-octane guard Jeremiah Fears. Two-time reigning national champion UConn counters with 6-foot-7 wing Liam McNeeley, who is a dynamic offensive weapon. Both are fiery competitors who will give this game some late-night fireworks potential.

3. (6) Ole Miss vs. (11) North Carolina

Friday | 12:30 p.m. | TNT

North Carolina is going to go on a run now, isn't it? The Tar Heels were the last team in the field, crushed San Diego State in the First Four and now have a decent draw. What makes this intriguing is that Ole Miss coach Chris Beard has won at least one game in each of his five previous NCAA Tournament trips with three different schools. Now, he makes his first attempt with Ole Miss.

2. (3) Kentucky vs. (14) Troy

Friday | 6:10 p.m. | CBS

A Troy-over-Kentucky result ranks high on the "wouldn't it be hilarious?" list for the first weekend of the tournament. Amid widespread fan frustration, John Calipari left Kentucky for Arkansas after losing to No. 14 seed Oakland in the first round of last year's tournament. Now, his successor Mark Pope, is trying to avoid a No. 14 vs. No. 3 loss of his own.

1. (7) Kansas vs. (10) Arkansas

Thursday | 6:10 p.m. | CBS

Bill Self vs. John Calipari for the right to play Rick Pitino and St. John's in the second round? Yes, please. Kansas and Arkansas have each suffered through disappointing seasons, but that only adds to the intrigue of a blockbuster primetime matchup between huge brands led by two of the faces of the sport.

