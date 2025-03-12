Tulsa job seekers can get free career support, headshots at upcoming event

A Tulsa nonprofit is working to connect job seekers with career opportunities, and an upcoming event will provide free networking, resume help, and even professional headshots.

By: Drake Johnson

-

InTulsa: Connecting Locals to Meaningful Careers

InTulsa, a nonprofit organization, focuses on preparing and connecting Tulsans to fulfilling job opportunities.

"We will walk you through creating a resume. We'll walk you through creating a LinkedIn. We walk you through how to interview," said Latonya Pratt, the group’s director. "And we have events that specialize in that."

The organization aims to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers, ensuring that individuals have the tools they need to succeed.

Upcoming Career Event Offers Free Headshots & Networking

InTulsa is hosting an event designed to help job seekers take the next step in their careers.

📅 Date: March 27

⏰ Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

📍 Location: Tulsa Library, Pocahontas Room

"We will do networking, we will do classes, we will introduce you to community partners, and we will help you get a foot through the door and move forward in your career journey," Pratt said.

Attendees will have access to professional career resources, including resume workshops and community partner connections.

How to Register

Job seekers are encouraged to sign up at intulsa.com. However, Pratt says walk-ins are welcome.

"Even if you don’t register, go ahead and come," she said. "They’ll get mad at me, but just go ahead and come!"

For more information, visit intulsa.com or follow them on Instagram.