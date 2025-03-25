Returning to Barnsdall: 1 year after EF-4 tornado devastated town

Nearly one year after an EF-4 tornado tore through Barnsdall, some of the destruction remains untouched. While construction on homes can be heard throughout town, several residents remain displaced, waiting on approval from state and federal officials before rebuilding near Bird Creek.

By: Bella Roddy

-

Nearly one year after an EF-4 tornado tore through Barnsdall, some of the destruction remains untouched. While construction on homes can be heard throughout town, several residents remain displaced, waiting on approval from state and federal officials before rebuilding near Bird Creek.

A Life-Saving Decision

The Howell family is among those choosing to wait until this year’s storm season passes before beginning their rebuild. Their property is situated on a hill just outside of Barnsdall.

Justin Howell was watching News On 6 the night the tornado struck. A warning from Meteorologist Travis Meyer helped Justin and his family make a decision that ultimately saved their lives.

“We would not be alive if we would not have got in the cellar… normally you don’t say, ‘Lives will be lost,’” he said.

"Unfortunately, I am the type of guy -- or was the type of guy that -- maybe not stand on the front porch if it's that bad, but at least look out the front window thinking 'It'll be okay,'" Justin said.





May 6, 2024, was different.

Justin, his wife Kirsten, and their son Britton took cover in their storm cellar. Moments later, the tornado struck.

“It was chaotic in there for probably 30 or 45 seconds, and then it went back to normal, and then you don't hear nothing,” Justin said.

When the family got out of the cellar, Justin got his first look at the devastation.

“I was afraid that the roof had been ripped off, and I opened the door, and I see the dirt where my house used to sit,” he said. “From the time that we heard your voice say ‘Take cover,’ it was about a two-minute warning.”

The Storm’s Path

The EF-4 tornado tore through the Howell's property before hitting Barnsdall.

Justin showed Travis the tornado's path by pointing out trees destroyed in its way.

“You can see right where it went. I mean, you can see…” he said.

Justin's son, Britton, had hunkered down at his home without a cellar during the EF-1 tornado in April. He took the next storm much more seriously at his parents’ property.

“You have to respect it,” Britton said. “I try to not say we're scared of it. You hope it never happens to your town again, but when you get hit twice in two months like that, it definitely worries some folks. You have to respect them and those warnings. You have to take them serious.”

Justin urged Oklahomans to heed these warnings.

“If you say to take cover, you better take cover, because this is not a joke,” he said. “This is a life-changer. And you don’t understand it until it happens to you.”

Looking Ahead

As the Howell family prepares to rebuild, they are sharing their story of survival in hopes that it inspires others to take shelter when storms threaten.

"If I was to go through all this again, there would be no chances I would think about sitting it out. I'd be underground just as quick as I could be underground," Justin said.

Through the loss, the Howells have gained a new perspective, and they hope their experience serves as a lesson for others: when a tornado warning is issued, take it seriously, because it could mean the difference between life and death.