Resource center opens in Mannford for Green Country wildfire victims

A resource center opens in Mannford to help people impacted by the wildfires in Mannford, Creek County, Pawnee County, and other surrounding areas start the recovery process.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

-

Several state agencies are set up in Mannford to give all fire victims help as they try to get financial help, replace documents and more.

They’re all at Mannford High School to make it a one-stop place for people starting the recovery process.

MOVING FORWARD

For many people, it was the first step to moving forward.

The Oliver family in Mannford had large parts of their property burned.

"I've never seen something so devastating happen in just seconds,” said Shaunna Oliver. “But the wind just went up with it."

The Clark family in Terlton lost everything, and they were grateful to get signed up to get any help they could.

"It's been a whirlwind,” said Tabitha Clark. “You don't know where to go, you don't know where to start. You start thinking about what was left, what was lost, what can't be replaced. We're not going to let this stop us. It's going to take us a while, but we're going to do it. We may have lost everything, but we made it out alive. That's all that matters."

ALL IN ONE LOCATION

The goal of the recovery center is to make sure people have everything they need to start the recovery process.

"The devastation of being impacted by a disaster is hard enough, but the frustration of having to really seek all this information on your own, it can be very overwhelming,” said Annie Vest, the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

OEM wanted to put all the help in one place.

“That prevents us from saying, go check this website, or go over to this location, they're all here, and we can make sure we're starting that process so people can take a little bit of the burden off the burden they're already feeling,” said Vest.

THERE TO HELP

The center includes resources from the American Red Cross, City of Mannford, Muscogee (Creek) Nation Social Services and Housing, Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, Oklahoma Department of Human Services, Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency, Oklahoma Insurance Department, Service Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OEM says people can find help with resources for social services, housing, SNAP benefits, vital records, insurance claims, water well testing, debris cleanup, and more.

OEM says to bring proof of address such as a driver’s license, utility bill, or other documentation.

OPEN TO EVERYONE

OEM says the center is open to people who were impacted by wildfires in Mannford, Creek County, Pawnee County, and other surrounding areas.

It is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both Wednesday and Thursday at the Mannford High School commons.

REPORT DAMAGE

OEM says if you have any damage from wind or fire from the storm report it to www.damage.ok.gov.

MORE RESOURCES

We have more resources and ways you can help Oklahoma wildfire victims here: https://www.newson6.com/story/67d878c08c4db011ddeaca67/resources-how-you-can-help-oklahomans-affected-by-wildfires