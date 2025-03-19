No injuries reported as Berryhill tackles grass fire with assistance from Sheriff's Office

A grass fire was contained by authorities along W. 21st St. S. before it could damage any structures Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. No injuries have been reported.

Wednesday, March 19th 2025, 3:11 pm

By: Drake Johnson


TULSA, Okla. -

Berryhill firefighters worked to contain a fire that sparked at 3300 W. 21st St. on Wednesday.

Authorities said no one was injured and no buildings were harmed despite the difficult conditions of strong winds and rough terrain.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene. They posted on social media asking people to stay clear of the grass fire.

"We will be working and keeping an eye on things for several more hours, but don’t hesitate to report anything in the area by calling 911," Berryhill Fire said.

For more wildfire coverage, visit this link: Oklahoma Wildfires
