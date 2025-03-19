Understanding traumatic brain injuries: Prevention, treatment, and recovery

Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) can happen in everyday life, not just in severe car crashes. Dr. Yashar Kalani with Ascension St. John Medical Center explains the risks, prevention strategies, and treatment options.

By: Drake Johnson

-

Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) can happen in everyday life, not just in severe car crashes. Dr. Yashar Kalani with Ascension St. John Medical Center explains the risks, prevention strategies, and treatment options.

Common Causes of Traumatic Brain Injuries

While serious accidents can cause TBIs, Dr. Kalani says most cases involve more common incidents.

"The majority of traumatic brain injuries we see are actually mild," he explained. "An elderly person falling and hitting their head, or a child playing sports like football, gymnastics, or cheerleading."

Repeated head injuries in young athletes can affect school performance, while severe TBIs are often linked to motor vehicle accidents or gunshot wounds.

How to Prevent Traumatic Brain Injuries

Simple safety measures can reduce the risk of TBIs.

"For athletes, wearing proper equipment like helmets can prevent injury," said Dr. Kalani. "For those in vehicles, wearing a seatbelt is the biggest preventive measure. You’d be surprised how many severe injuries could have been minimized or even prevented with proper safety equipment."

Treatment and Recovery from Brain Injuries

Treatment varies depending on the severity of the injury.

"Medical treatment can be as simple as stabilizing the patient and ensuring appropriate pain control and rest," Dr. Kalani said. "More severe cases may require surgery."

At Ascension St. John, a comprehensive trauma team—including neurosurgery, trauma care, and intensive care—works together to provide the best possible treatment.

Can People Recover from a TBI?

Recovery is possible, even in severe cases.

"Recovery starts the moment the patient is admitted," said Dr. Kalani. "With aggressive rehab, many patients can regain function and quality of life."