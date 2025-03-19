Terlton volunteer firefighter loses home

Wildfires destroyed 93 homes in the Terlton area, including the home of Jackey Davis, a volunteer firefighter. Davis was fighting the fires when he learned he lost his home. He’s dedicating his time to helping others in need through a donation drive at the Terlton Auxiliary Center.

By: Ryan Gillin

Terlton Fire Donation Drive

Davis, Volunteer Megan Flager, and others are helping people who lost everything.

“We are minimal sleep, we are doing what we can to help everyone affected,” Flager said.

If you would like to help, the Auxiliary center is taking things like wheelbarrows and shovels as people start cleaning up.

Personal Loss and Resilience

Davis became a volunteer firefighter 3 years ago. While most would be overwhelmed with losing their home, Davis is responding with action.

“This is where I thrive,” Davis said. “This is where God wants me. This is where I feel like I am doing my gift. There’s no point in sitting and dwelling in it for me. I could be miserable, or I can recognize the good in it.”

The fire that destroyed his home moved so fast.

"I watched everybody pour their heart out to try and save everything they could and just everything you would catch a glimpse of hope you would look over and that glimpse would be sucked out of you,” Davis said.

He’s trying to hold onto hope, by helping others.

“For me, I can’t help but be blessed,” Davis said. “I am mourning a house loss and memories lost, I could be mourning at a funeral. So, there’s no way I couldn’t not be positive about it.”

Family and Future

Davis’s family is currently staying with relatives in Sapulpa. Although he wishes he could do more, he encourages others who want to help with fire-related efforts to reach out to their local fire department for guidance.

“If you don’t know what to do when it comes to helping with fires, go ask your fire department,” Davis said.