Red Dirt Rangers to Headline Benefit Concert for Stillwater Fire Victims, First Responders

A benefit concert for Stillwater Fire victims and first responders, headlined by Red Dirt Rangers, will feature over 50 artists on Sunday at Bad Brad's.

By: David Prock

More than 50 artists will take the stage Sunday to support victims and first responders affected by the Stillwater Fire, with the Red Dirt Rangers headlining the event.

The Red Dirt Rangers will headline the benefit concert that will take place across two stages starting at 11 a.m.

Concert Details

Location: Bad Brad’s, west of Highway 51 and Country Club Road

Date: Sunday, starting at 11 a.m.

How to Support

Silent & live auctions featuring donated items Buffet & regular menu available Every dollar raised will go directly to victims and first responders

On Thursday, Bad Brad's owner Vernon Wilson will join News On 6 at 4 with more about the mission of the concert and what you can expect.