Red Dirt Rangers to Headline Benefit Concert for Stillwater Fire Victims, First Responders

More than 50 artists will take the stage Sunday to support victims and first responders affected by the Stillwater Fire, with the Red Dirt Rangers headlining the event.
The Red Dirt Rangers will headline the benefit concert that will take place across two stages starting at 11 a.m.
Location: Bad Brad’s, west of Highway 51 and Country Club Road
Date: Sunday, starting at 11 a.m.
On Thursday, Bad Brad's owner Vernon Wilson will join News On 6 at 4 with more about the mission of the concert and what you can expect.
