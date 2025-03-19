10 things that have never happened in the NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament has produced some of the most memorable moments in sports. March Madness is the perfect package of drama for even casual fans.

Wednesday, March 19th 2025, 4:59 pm

By: Jeremie Poplin


Over the years, the NCAA Tournament has produced some of the most memorable moments in sports, whether it's buzzer-beaters, unexpected upsets, or incredible individual performances. These moments become part of basketball history.

Each year, the tournament is filled with surprises, where lower-seeded teams upset higher-seeded ones, leading to thrilling upsets and drama. The "Cinderella stories" keep fans on the edge of their seats.

The tournament features schools from all over the country, from powerhouse programs to underdogs. This diversity means different playing styles, fanbases, and regional pride, creating an exciting mix of competition. A team from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with a $250,000 budget has the opportunity to play a school with a $247 million budget. These reasons are why so many are captivated during this time of the year, whether you are a basketball fan or not. March Madness is the perfect package of drama for even casual fans.

A few years ago NCAA.com released a list of 27 things that have never happened during March Madness. I thought it would be fun to go back and take a few of those items and see if they are still true to this day. It might also help you fill your last-minute bracket or even give you something interesting to talk about while watching the tournament games.

  1. Tennessee makes it to the Final Four – As of the latest tournament, Tennessee has never made it to the Final Four. They’ve been close a few times, including a few high seeds, but have not broken through.
  2. A No. 16 seed get to the second week – UMBC's historic win over a No. 1 seed in 2018 was huge, but no No. 16 seed has yet reached the Sweet 16.
  3. The No. 1 seed play a No. 15 or No. 14 seed – No No. 1 seed has faced a No. 15 or No. 14 seed in a regional championship game.
  4. A team seeded lower than No. 11 play in the Final Four – No team seeded lower than No. 11 has made it to the Final Four. Teams like George Mason (11), VCU (11), and others have made it to the Final Four, but not lower.
  5. A team seeded No. 9 or lower play in the national championship game – No team seeded No. 9 or lower has made it to the national championship game.
  6. A team shooting worse than 32.9 percent in 3-pointers win the championship – Connecticut in 2011 shot 32.9%, which is still the lowest percentage for a championship-winning team.
  7. Gonzaga beats a No. 1 seeded opponent – Gonzaga has never beaten a No. 1 seed in the tournament.
  8. A No. 5 seed win the national championship – No No. 5 seed has ever won the national championship.
  9. BYU in the Final Four – Despite 30 NCAA tournament appearances, BYU has never reached the Final Four.
  10. A coach win the national championship past the age of 70 – Jim Calhoun, who led the University of Connecticut to victory in 2011 at the age of 68. Oldest coaches this year are Rick Pitino 72, Rick Barnes 70, and Tom Izzo is 70.
Jeremie Poplin
Jeremie Poplin

Jeremie "Pop" Poplin

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 19th, 2025

March 21st, 2025

March 21st, 2025

March 21st, 2025

Top Headlines

March 21st, 2025

March 21st, 2025

March 20th, 2025

March 20th, 2025