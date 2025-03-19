10 things that have never happened in the NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Tournament has produced some of the most memorable moments in sports. March Madness is the perfect package of drama for even casual fans.

By: Jeremie Poplin

Over the years, the NCAA Tournament has produced some of the most memorable moments in sports, whether it's buzzer-beaters, unexpected upsets, or incredible individual performances. These moments become part of basketball history.

Each year, the tournament is filled with surprises, where lower-seeded teams upset higher-seeded ones, leading to thrilling upsets and drama. The "Cinderella stories" keep fans on the edge of their seats.

The tournament features schools from all over the country, from powerhouse programs to underdogs. This diversity means different playing styles, fanbases, and regional pride, creating an exciting mix of competition. A team from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with a $250,000 budget has the opportunity to play a school with a $247 million budget. These reasons are why so many are captivated during this time of the year, whether you are a basketball fan or not. March Madness is the perfect package of drama for even casual fans.

A few years ago NCAA.com released a list of 27 things that have never happened during March Madness. I thought it would be fun to go back and take a few of those items and see if they are still true to this day. It might also help you fill your last-minute bracket or even give you something interesting to talk about while watching the tournament games.